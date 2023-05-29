At Least 15 People Hurt In Brooklyn Crash Involving MTA Bus, Multiple Cars: NYPD

What to Know A chaotic scene unfolded Sunday night in East New York when, according to police, a car slammed into an MTA bus unleashing a chain reaction with more than a dozen people ending up hurt.

The serious accident happened at around 8:30 p.m.

The intersection where the collision occurred is a three-way stop. Police are now looking into who was responsible and if speed was a factor.

The serious accident happened at around 8:30 p.m. According to NYPD Vehicle Collision Squad investigators, a white car slammed into an MTA bus with at least six six others cars involved in the chain reaction and a total of 15 people treated at the hospital, including a woman who was rushed in critical condition. However, police say most of the injuries to the people inside the bus were minor.

“It is shocking to see something like that around here,” José Vázquez, who lives in the area, said.

Neighbors came out of their homes after the impact -- staring in disbelief at the scene.

When officers responded to the 911 call of the incident, they found a 44-year-old woman unconscious.

Video from last night shows the moment when first responders arrived at the scene -- checking for passengers who were injured, getting people out of the city bus, putting some into stretchers and loading them into ambulances before heading to the hospital, while other bus riders sat on the sidewalk still riddled by the nerves.

The white car that struck the B-15 city bus was significantly damaged. Its front-end completely destroyed. It appears the woman seriously hurt was inside the white sedan.

The intersection where the collision occurred is a three-way stop. The MTA bus was traveling on New Lots Avenue, when the white sedan crossing on Essex Street allegedly t-boned the city bus. Police are now looking into who was responsible and if speed was a factor.