At Least 14 Shootings in NYC Leave 2 Dead Since Friday Night

Shooting incidents in NYC this summer are nearly triple what they were last year

By Myles Miller

The spike in gun violence in New York City continued unabated this weekend, with at least 14 shooting incidents and two dead just since 9 p.m. Friday.

In the last four weeks, shooting incidents in the city are up nearly triple versus the same period last year, continuing a pattern seen since early June, as the city's coronavirus lockdown began to ease and the NYPD shifted its anti-crime tactics.

The NYPD said one of the deadly shootings happened just before 1 am. on West 128th Street in Harlem, where a 30-year-old man died of a gunshot to the torso. The other happened just after 3 a.m. on Ridgedale Street in Queens, where a 28-year-old man was shot in the head and died.

In a separate incident late Friday night, a man fired indiscriminately into a crowd at a seafood boil party at 112th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, striking two women and a man. All three are expected to survive.

Both Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea have blamed a wide variety of factors for the spike in shootings, including what they see as slowdowns in the court system, as well as gang activity and pent-up rage after months in a pandemic lockdown.

Opponents, though, point to the decision to shut down the NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit in mid-June, a move taken as part of a broader package of policing reforms.

