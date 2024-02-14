At least 12 hurt as fire rips through apartments in Brooklyn high-rise: FDNY

A fire in a Brooklyn high-rise apartment building left a dozen people hurt as the flames spread to multiple units, according to fire officials.

The blaze started before 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Hughes Apartments on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville, the FDNY said. Fire crews rushed to the scene, where smoke was pouring out from windows of the 22-story residence.

A total of 12 people suffered injuries as a result of the flames, officials said. One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other 11 suffered minor injuries.

The fire was under control before 10:30 a.m. Nearly 80 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Fire marshals were investigating a potential cause of the blaze.