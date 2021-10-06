At Earl Monroe High School in Bronx, Students Major in Basketball Business

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told a group of high school students Wednesday that for every player in the league, there are 100 jobs connected to pro basketball.

Those students are learning skills that may someday help them get one.

They are among the initial freshmen class of 110 New Yorkers at the Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School, a tuition-free charter school that teaches basketball business.

Besides learning New York state’s core curriculum, students can major in basketball topics such as analytics, broadcast journalism, print and digital media, coaching, law and marketing.

The school was created by filmmaker Dan Klores, had former NBA Commissioner David Stern as one of its first trustees and opened Aug. 30 after an eight-year effort.

It held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday that included former players, members of the New York Knicks' front office and National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, who grew up near where the school is located in the Bronx.

Monroe, the Hall of Fame guard who played on the Knicks’ last championship team in 1973, said he didn't learn some of the things the students will learn until he was in the NBA. He was 14 when he started playing basketball, about the age some of the students at his school can start building toward a career in the game.

“Not everybody can be a sports person,” Monroe said, “but there’s so many other things that you can do if you love sports.”