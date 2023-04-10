At Least 2 Dead in Astoria Fire

At least two people died in a fire at a home in Queens' Astoria neighborhood Monday, fire officials say.

A call about the fire at the 46th Street home, with reports of people trapped, came in shortly after 2 p.m. The flames were under control within about an hour, but devastation had already been wrought.

A second-floor window of the two-story building appeared totally blown out by fire, a charred streak stretching from the cracked frame to the roof, which also appeared to have sustained heavy fire damage.

A slew of firefighters and fire engines blocked off the street in front. More than 100 fire personnel responded.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

No details on the victims or a possible cause of the fire were immediately available.

It's the second high-impact fire in Astoria in a matter of weeks. Late last month, five firefighters and a civilian were hurt when a warehouse blaze erupted on 31st Street, near 34th and 35th avenues.