Astoria Fire Seriously Injures Firefighter; 3 Others Hurt

It started at a commercial building on 31st Street mid-morning Wednesday, officials say

By Jennifer Millman

Three firefighters were hurt, one of them seriously, as they battled a fire out in Astoria Wednesday, authorities say.

A civilian was also injured in the blaze, which broke out at a commercial building on 31st Street, near 34th and 35th avenues, around 10:15 a.m., officials said. Each of the victims is expected to survive.

Details on their injuries weren't known, but officials said none was considered life-threatening.

More than 100 firefighters responded. The flames were under control within two hours, but efforts were still underway to douse hotspots into the early afternoon.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

