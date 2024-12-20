Bridgeport

Teen wanted on assault charged in connection to shooting at University of Bridgeport in CT in custody

A teen who was wanted in connection with a shooting in a dining hall at the University of Bridgeport in October is in custody.

Police said an 18-year-old Queens, New York man turned himself in to police on Friday and he was served with a warrant charging him assault in the first degree with a firearm. 

He will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court later today. 

One person was injured in the shooting at the Marina Dining Hall around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The victim was shot in the arm and had a graze wound to the chest, officials said. His injuries were deemed not life-threatening. Neither the shooting suspect nor the victim were students, officials said.

Investigators believe a fight over a woman led to the gunfire.

The school was on lockdown for hours after the shooting.

