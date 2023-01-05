The 22-year-old aspiring model accused of killing her father and gravely wounding her sister at their Brooklyn home last week, a bloodbath that cops say she first blamed on masked home invaders, was remanded after her arraignment Thursday, where prosecutors unveiled chilling new details in the case.

Nikki Secondino is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, as well as weapons crimes, in the early morning attack at her family's Bensonhurst home on Dec. 29. It wasn't immediately clear if she entered a plea at her arraignment, nor was her attorney information immediately clear.

Prosecutors shared disturbing new details as they laid out their case for remand, including the unsettling words Secondino allegedly told a police officer -- after she had been read her rights.

"I came out of the bedroom and I saw my father sitting on a couch sleeping and I bashed his head in with a hammer," she allegedly said in sum and substance, the complaint reads. "I grabbed my favorite German steel knife and stabbed the s*** out of him. My sister came out of her bedroom and tried to stop me and then I stabbed her in the back, head and stomach."

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"I wanted them dead," Nikki Secondino's alleged statement continued. "If I saw the 911 caller she would be next. I didn't plan it, I didn't need to. I don't remember where I put the knife but I'm sure you'll find out."

The complaint doesn't speculate about a possible motive for the attack at Secondino's 17th Avenue home. Her 61-year-old father, Carlo Secondino, was stabbed to death. Court records indicate he was found dead in the kitchen with multiple stab wounds. The complaint says he was surrounded by blood.

A Brooklyn woman who claimed to police that home invaders stabbed her father to death and injured her sister on Thursday is now under investigation for the crime, multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC New York. NBC New York's Erica Byfield reports.

Secondino's younger sister, 19-year-old Liana, was taken to a hospital with serious wounds after she also had been stabbed multiple times. Court records say responding officers found her outside the house, with multiple deep lacerations to various parts of her body.

"My sister stabbed me," Liana said, according to the complaint. "Have you seen my dad? You have to get him."

There was no immediate update on the younger sister's condition Thursday.

Investigators had spent a chunk of the day of the attack searching for two suspects wearing all black and ski masks, the descriptions Nikki Secondino provided them of the attackers she claimed swooped in. She allegedly later copped to fabricating the story about the home invasion.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.