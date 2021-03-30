As Lockdowns Ease, Easter and Spring Flourish at the Jersey Shore

A year into the pandemic, the first signs of normal are popping up, like Easter and spring celebrations and activities.

Author R.C. Staab, of "100 Things to Do at the Jersey Shore," compiled the below list of events for Jersey Shore travelers -- none of which took place in 2020.

Easter Kegg Hunt, Cold Spring Brewery, Historic Cold Spring Village, Cape May – On Saturday, April 3rd, hop on over to Historic Cold Spring Village to join an Easter egg hunt. Start at the Cold Spring Brewery with your map, then find an egg and answer the question to move to the next clue. Prizes and fun.

Historic Easter Celebration, Allaire Village, Wall Township – Almost 200 years after founder James P. Allaire purchased 5,000 acres of land in Monmouth County and transformed it into the Howell Iron Works, guests can visit each of the historic buildings and join in Spring and Easter activities such as an egg roll competition, bonnet decorating and a scavenger hunt. There’s an Easter Morning Sunrise Service at 6:30am on April 4 that is free and open to the public, but reservations are required.

Easter Egg Hunt Seaside Heights Boardwalk – On April 3-4, Seaside Heights Boardwalk sponsors an Easter Egg Hunt that visitors do at their convenience. With Van Holten’s Sweet Shop, Lucky Leo’s Sweet Shop, Berkeley Candy and Planet Candy, it’s a great place to fill up your Easter basket.

Sweets & Songs with the Easter Bunny & Belle, Surflight Theater, Beach Haven, Long Beach Island – Join the Easter Bunny, Belle, Aladdin and friends for songs and dance at a lovely Easter Tea Party at 11 am and 1pm on Saturday, April 3. The tea party takes place outside in a tented patio venue. Tickets are limited.

Easter Weekend at the Steel Pier, Atlantic City – On Saturday, April 3, come to the historic Steel Pier in Atlantic City for a Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny. Included with the price of breakfast is a wristband for kids to ride free all day. On Sunday, kids with decorated masks or face coverings can enter a contest to win prizes.

Easter at Historic Smithville Village – Throughout the month of April, the Colonial Easter Bunny will be strolling through Smithville Village and having breakfast with families. The Easter Bunny leads an Easter Parade on Sunday, April 4.

Spring Break Wilderness Explorers Club, Beach Plum Farm, Cape May – Through April 29, young vacationers can plant a garden, create nature-inspired art, learn about archery and farm life, birding, and take advantage of several fun outdoor experiences at Beach Plum Farm. For each task they complete, explorers will earn a special pin to place on their Explorer Sash.

Spring Break, Six Flags Great Adventure, Jackson – From March 27 to April 11, Six Flags Great Adventure will be open every for Spring Break. Separately, Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure begins daily operation, March 20. It's a self-guided journey through 1,200 exotic animals from six continents. From the safety and privacy of their own vehicles, guests will slowly wind through 11 simulated natural habitats seeing animals such as giraffes, elephants, rhinos, lions, tigers, bears and baboons

Spring Girls Weekend, Sea Isle City – While many Shore towns are quiet until Memorial Day, Sea Isle City’s businesses have come together to offer special discounts and shopping hours especially for the “girls” April 16-18. Discounts will be offered for salons, fitness services, restaurant and lodging such as PJ Party at Kix at Groovy Girlz, up to 50 percent off at Heritage Surf and Sport and a Girls Weekend 4-course dinner at La Fontana Coast.

Night at the Museum, Tuckerton Seaport – Grab your flashlight and bring your family for an outdoor night tour of Tuckerton Seaport along Tuckerton Creek, 7pm April 17 and 24.

Renaissance Faire, Historic Smithville Village – The weekend of April 24-25 join the players of the New Jersey Renaissance Faire and travel back to the days of yore and merry olde England as the historic village of Smithville is transformed into the Shire of Smithville in the heart of the English Renaissance. The good Duke of Northumberland has decreed merriment for all. Stroll amongst the wares of the local vendors and traveling merchants sporting historical gifts and finely crafted items.

Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival, Absecon Lighthouse, Atlantic City – On Saturday, May 1, a beacon of light shines throughout the day in Atlantic City with the Light & Sound Healing Arts Festival with music, meditation, workshops, food trucks and more.

“Thomas Eakins in New Jersey”, John F. Peto Studio Museum – For the first time, explore one of America’s great painters and his pursuits in New Jersey at this special exhibition that starts May 1. While mostly known as a Philadelphia painter, Thomas Eakins spent important time in New Jersey using his brush and camera to present activities he enjoyed in the marshlands, as well as the work of the shad fishermen in Gloucester County in southern New Jersey. Eakins involved a small group of students known as “the Boys.” These young men became collaborators and comrades with Eakins, engaged in the pursuit of art. Edward Boulton of Point Pleasant was one of these “boys.” He was given a large collection of photographic prints and oil studies by Eakins and his wife Susan. These materials and the generous access given to them by Boulton’s descendants are the genesis of this exhibition.

Spring Fling Arts & Craft Show, Ocean Grove – On May 1, visit historic Ocean Grove and enjoy crafters, artisans and live music on Main Avenue, Pilgrim Pathway and Auditorium Square.

Community-Wide Yard Sale, Sea Isle City – Community-wide yard sale featuring treasures, treats, and toys of all shapes and sizes from 7am – 1pm, Sunday, May 8. Maps available on Saturday, May 7 at the Welcome Center or online.

Indoor Concerts, Count Basie Center for the Arts, Red Bank – With a new flexible indoor-performance, The Vogel, the Count Basie Center for the Arts is presenting the most ambitious performance schedule in New Jersey. Among the events are “BobFest – Musical Celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th Birthday,” on May 23 and a variety of pop, soul, jazz and comedy acts.

Disclosure: R.C. Staab is married to the president of WNBC's parent company, the NBC Universal Owned Television Stations.