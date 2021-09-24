‘Art and Basketball:' NYC Gallery's Unique Auction to Benefit Haiti Relief Efforts

A new art collection open in Midtown East is not only lending a helping hand to struggling New York-based artists during the COVID-19 pandemic but stretching further to aid hard-hit communities in Haiti embattled in dueling crises.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, devastating neighborhoods with a death-toll of over 2,000. About a month later, the recovering country experienced a 4.2 magnitude earthquake.

Another calamity faces the people of Haiti on top of the demand to physically rebuild much of its devastated infrastructure. After patterns of natural disaster and political uprising, thousands of Haitian migrants have attempted to seek refuge in the U.S. but are being deported due to Title 42, a public health order to prevent further spread of COVID.

The Crossover is the latest New York City collaboration project among global art platform, Phillips, fine art advisory and management firm, Saint Fleur, and non-profit Project Backboard.

Earlier this week, the three organizations unveiled a fully functioning, reimagined basketball court at the auction house's new headquarters in 432 Park Avenue. The court and wall mural were created by Brooklyn-based artist Steph Costello.

“The Crossover unites my passion for art with my love of basketball. Growing up as a Haitian-American, I understand the transformative nature of power of both first-hand and wanted to be able to give back to the community that has fueled my growth and imagination," said Saint Fleur founder, Gardy St. Fleur.

On top of this stunning court, which is free by appointment, the installation includes 13 works of art offered in the New Now auction taking place on Sept. 28. According to Phillips, proceeds from this gallery benefit the artists and Project Backboard, which for the first time, plans to fund the development of new basketball courts in Haiti.

“All of our proceeds from the auction will go directly towards renovating community courts and funding local artists to create public works of art in the spaces, with a portion of proceeds additionally going towards Haiti’s earthquake relief effort," said Director of Project Backboard, Dan Peterson.

The viewing is open until Sept. 27 with select pieces available to purchase going for prices ranging from $1,500 to $25,000.