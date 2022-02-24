Arsonist Pours Accelerant in NYC Apartment Building Hallway, Sets Fire: Cops

Police are looking for someone who doused a Brooklyn apartment building floor with an accelerant, likely gasoline, and set it ablaze early Thursday, an NYPD spokesman says.
The FDNY responded to a 911 call about a fire on the 15th floor of the Third Avenue Wyckoff Houses complex around 1:30 a.m. They extinguished the blaze.
An ensuing investigation found the accelerant had been poured from the elevator and throughout the hallway. A gas can was recovered at the scene.
No possible motive for the arson has been released by police, nor have they shared a description of any suspects.
No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
