Arsonist Pours Accelerant in NYC Apartment Building Hallway, Sets Fire: Cops

Police are looking for someone who doused a Brooklyn apartment building floor with an accelerant, likely gasoline, and set it ablaze early Thursday, an NYPD spokesman says.

The FDNY responded to a 911 call about a fire on the 15th floor of the Third Avenue Wyckoff Houses complex around 1:30 a.m. They extinguished the blaze.

An ensuing investigation found the accelerant had been poured from the elevator and throughout the hallway. A gas can was recovered at the scene.

No possible motive for the arson has been released by police, nor have they shared a description of any suspects.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.