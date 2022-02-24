CRIME STOPPERS

Arsonist Pours Accelerant in NYC Apartment Building Hallway, Sets Fire: Cops

By Myles Miller

police lights siren3
FILE

Police are looking for someone who doused a Brooklyn apartment building floor with an accelerant, likely gasoline, and set it ablaze early Thursday, an NYPD spokesman says.

The FDNY responded to a 911 call about a fire on the 15th floor of the Third Avenue Wyckoff Houses complex around 1:30 a.m. They extinguished the blaze.

An ensuing investigation found the accelerant had been poured from the elevator and throughout the hallway. A gas can was recovered at the scene.

No possible motive for the arson has been released by police, nor have they shared a description of any suspects.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynarsonPark Slope
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us