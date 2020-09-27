floral park

Arson Team Investigates Devastating Fire at Long Island Restaurant, Nearby Stores

Fire officials say the blaze extended to at least 11 other nearby store fronts

A string of Long Island businesses were seriously damaged in an early morning fire that left two firefighters with minor injuries, officials said Sunday.

Fire teams from several departments in Nassau County responded to the Park Place Bar & Grill on Covert Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Nassau County Police Department says the Arson Bomb Squad has begun its investigation.

Fire and smoke spread from the restaurant and caused "substantial fire and smoke damage" to at least 11 other nearby store fronts, county officials said.

Two of the responding firefighters from the New Hyde Park Fire Department were treated for exhaustion and an elevated heart rate at a nearby hospital. A third firefighter also suffered exhaustion from Elmont, officials said.

The investigation into the fire and its cause is ongoing.

