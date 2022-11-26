Arson Squad Checking Out Long Island Fire Where Dog, Half a Dozen Cats Died

Fire investigators on Long Island are looking into a deadly inferno that killed more than half a dozen domestic animals.

The house fire caught the attention of firefighters in Hicksville Friday morning, around 11:30 a.m.. Officials said first responders rushed to the Gardner Avenue residence and knocked down the flames.

One firefighter from the Jericho Fire Department, which was assisting Hicksville, suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other people were hurt in the fire, but officials said one dog and six cats died.

Nassau County's Arson Bomb Squad is investigating, but so far the fire has not been deemed suspicious. The cause of the blaze also remains under investigation.