Arrests at Penn Station Thwart ‘Developing Threat' to NYC Jewish Community: NYPD

A pair of arrests at New York City's Penn Station prevented a "developing threat" to the Jewish community, the head of the NYPD announced Saturday.

Of the two men arrested at the bustling transit hub, one was suspected of posting online threats, two senior law enforcement sources told News 4.

The second man arrested was allegedly in possession of a knife, and a subsequent search of his Upper West Side residence turned up a handgun.

The threat made by the alleged poster was uncovered by police and federal officers on Friday, just hours before an arrested could be made, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement.

"By early Saturday, the NYPD's exhaustive intelligence-gathering led to the arrest by sharp-eyed MTA police officers of two individuals entering Penn Station, in Manhattan, and the seizures of a large hunting knife, an illegal Glock 17 firearm and 30-round magazine, and several other items," Sewell said.

Investigators are trying to determine which of the two men the gun belongs to, as both men believed came and went from the apartment recently, sources said.

Sewell commended the work of her department's officers, and said police commanders would be "strategically deploying assets at sensitive locations throughout New York City" in the wake of the arrests.