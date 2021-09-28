Arrest Made in Terrifying NYC Subway Rape Attempt: Cops

A 39-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a 40-year-old woman on a C train in Manhattan, then slamming her into train seats and choking her unconscious before trying to rape her one night last month, police say.

Sinke Zewge faces charges of attempted rape, robbery, assault, unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing in the attack on a northbound train as it approached the 168th Street-Broadway station on Aug. 3.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspect dragged the woman onto the subway platform when the train stopped at 168th Street and fled the area. The woman was evaluated at the scene.

Zewge was taken into custody Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.