Arrest Made in Stabbing Death of Yonkers Store Owner Who Tried to Stop Thief: Sources

A suspect has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a Yonkers fashion store owner, law enforcement sources confirmed to News 4 Thursday. Detectives tracked him to Elmsford, though no details on his apprehension were immediately available.
Authorities quickly developed a person of interest after the New Main Street stabbing of 47-year-old Ruben Martinez-Campos at his Premiere Fashion clothing store around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday. It wasn't clear if that's the person in custody.
According to investigators, the suspect got into a fight with a cab driver on New Main Street and then went into Martinez-Campos' store, where he allegedly tried to steal a piece of clothing. Martinez-Campos confronted him and the two started arguing -- a dispute that spilled outside the store onto New Main Street.
Local
That's where Martinez-Campos was stabbed multiple times in the chest, police say. He later died at a local area trauma center.