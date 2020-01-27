Arrest Made in Shooting Deaths of NY Boy, Mom and Husband

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a couple and a 9-year-old boy in Newburgh, authorities said Monday. A 3-year-old child remains hospitalized in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Newburgh police said Monday Kaliek Goode-Ford, who lives in the area, did know the victims, but they are still investigating a possible motive for Sunday's bloodshed. They believe he was the lone gunman.

Goode-Ford is expected to be arraigned later Monday on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, among other charges. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't available.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at a single-family home on Route 300 in Newburgh around 8 a.m. Sunday encountered the victims. They were identified a day later as 27-year-old Jimmy Crisantos, his wife, 26-year-old Shatavia Crisantos and 9-year-old Giovanni Tambino, the son of Shatavia Crisantos from a previous relationship.

Route 300 between Route 32 and Chapel Road was closed to traffic Sunday afternoon due to the ongoing investigation, police said.