Arrest Made in Lamborghini Hit-Run Death of NYC Uber Rider on Christmas Eve

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in the Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash that left a 54-year-old Uber rider dead and others hospitalized, cops said.

Jason Liriano was taken into custody on charges of criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death on Thursday, nearly 11 months to the day that Ritawantee Persaud lost her life in the back of an uber.

Persaud, an accountant celebrated for her singing voice, was just four blocks from her home when the Lamborghini SUBV plowed into her rideshare vehicle. Many at the time described her as a community fixture who would be sorely missed.

"This is a great, great loss for the Hindu community, the Indian community, and musicians as a whole. She will be greatly missed," Ganesh Orillal told News 4 in December.

It wasn't clear how investigators connected Liriano to the hit-and-run, nor was it known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

The Uber driver and a passenger in the Lamborghini were taken to a hospital that Christmas Eve after the vehicles collided near 103rd and Rockaway Boulevard. At the time, police said the Uber driver was making a left turn onto 103rd Avenue when the Lamborghini hit his vehicle. The Lamborghini driver fled on foot, cops said.