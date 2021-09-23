Queens

Arrest Made in Lamborghini Hit-Run Death of NYC Uber Rider on Christmas Eve

The driver of a Lamborghini fled the scene of a deadly Christmas Eve crash after flipping the vehicle and leaving a passenger seriously injured inside

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in the Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash that left a 54-year-old Uber rider dead and others hospitalized, cops said.

Jason Liriano was taken into custody on charges of criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death on Thursday, nearly 11 months to the day that Ritawantee Persaud lost her life in the back of an uber.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Persaud, an accountant celebrated for her singing voice, was just four blocks from her home when the Lamborghini SUBV plowed into her rideshare vehicle. Many at the time described her as a community fixture who would be sorely missed.

"This is a great, great loss for the Hindu community, the Indian community, and musicians as a whole. She will be greatly missed," Ganesh Orillal told News 4 in December.

News

Storm Team 4 Sep 22

Flash Flood, Thunderstorm Warnings for Parts of NJ; NYC Braces for Heavy Rain, 60 MPH Winds

gabby petito 8 hours ago

Dozens Scour Preserve Again for Brian Laundrie — What's Next if They Don't Find Him?

It wasn't clear how investigators connected Liriano to the hit-and-run, nor was it known if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.

The Uber driver and a passenger in the Lamborghini were taken to a hospital that Christmas Eve after the vehicles collided near 103rd and Rockaway Boulevard. At the time, police said the Uber driver was making a left turn onto 103rd Avenue when the Lamborghini hit his vehicle. The Lamborghini driver fled on foot, cops said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

QueensNYPDCrime and Courtshit-and-run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us