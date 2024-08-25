Crime Stoppers

Arrest made in killing of popular NJ sneaker reseller shot in SoHo

Javier Osorio-Mejia from Bayonne, was a popular high-end sneaker reseller known as Upscale Cracc

By Julio "Gaby" Acevedo and NBC New York Staff

Police said an arrest has been made in the murder investigation of a popular sneaker reseller shot to death in SoHo in June.

Javier Osorio-Mejia, an established high-end sneaker reseller in Bayonne known as Upscale Cracc, was followed into the city where he was killed in an attempted robbery, police said following his death.

Osoio-Mejia had been with a woman at a Queens club, which the pair left in the early morning of June 25. Police believe they were followed when they left the club, and jumped on Greene Street in SoHo around 5:15 a.m.

Osorio-Mejia was shot three times in the right leg and died. The killer took off in a black SUV with an unknown plate. It's not clear if anything was stolen. The victim had been driving a Range Rover.

Photo: Instagram @upscalecracc

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of Jayquan Straker, a 35-year-old Poughkeepsie man. He'd been picked up by police two days earlier on charges of murder, robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Additional details on a possible motive and the circumstances that led to his arrest weren't immediately known. Neither was attorney information for suspected gunman.

Upscale spoke with NBC New York's Ashley Chaparro in 2023 about his life and career.

Many tributes were posted to social media remembering Upscale Cracc.

Complex Sneakers posted, "Rest in peace to Upscale Cracc, born Javier Osorio-Mejia, a reseller who was a mainstay at sneaker releases in New York City for years. If there was a lineup happening, Cracc was there."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Crime StoppersNew JerseyManhattanShootings
