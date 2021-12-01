Arrest Made in Fentanyl, Cocaine Death of Baby Manhattan Boy: Cops

The father of a 22-month-old Manhattan boy who had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died in June has been arrested, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Anthony Rosa, the 51-year-old father to baby Charles Rosa-Velloso, was charged with reckless manslaughter. Information on an attorney for him wasn't clear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials had said Rosa-Velloso was found unconscious, face down on a bed in his Baruch Place apartment, when officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 4 a.m. on June 17. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rosa-Velloso's death came more than two years after a 1-year-old boy in the Bronx died of similar drug-induced causes. In that December 2018 case, investigators found baby Darwin Gonzalez-Santana had ingested fentanyl and heroin.

He was found dead in a cab two days after Christmas that year. His mother was later charged with murder.