Manhattan

Arrest Made in Fentanyl, Cocaine Death of Baby Manhattan Boy: Cops

Charles Rosa-Velloso was found unresponsive in his Manhattan apartment on June 17; the 22-month-old was pronounced dead at a hospital and his case was recently ruled a homicide

POLICE SIREN2

The father of a 22-month-old Manhattan boy who had fentanyl and cocaine in his system when he died in June has been arrested, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Anthony Rosa, the 51-year-old father to baby Charles Rosa-Velloso, was charged with reckless manslaughter. Information on an attorney for him wasn't clear.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials had said Rosa-Velloso was found unconscious, face down on a bed in his Baruch Place apartment, when officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 4 a.m. on June 17. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Rosa-Velloso's death came more than two years after a 1-year-old boy in the Bronx died of similar drug-induced causes. In that December 2018 case, investigators found baby Darwin Gonzalez-Santana had ingested fentanyl and heroin.

Local

mike gargiulo 2 hours ago

TV Legend Mike Gargiulo, Father of ‘Today in New York's' Michael Gargiulo, Dies at 95

Business 3 hours ago

Toys R Us Is Opening a Flagship Store at American Dream Later This Month, Marking Its Return to Malls

He was found dead in a cab two days after Christmas that year. His mother was later charged with murder.

This article tagged under:

Manhattanchild abuselower east sidefentanyl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us