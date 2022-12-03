Arrest Made in Death of NJ Man Repeatedly Run Over in Parking Lot

A New Jersey man has been arrested for the brutal death of a man repeatedly run over in the parking lot of a medical complex earlier this week, prosecutors announced.

Marvin Tyler, 32, is in police custody following the hit-and-run death investigation of Jason Freeman, found dead in the Old Bridge parking lot Tuesday evening, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Police responded to the property off Perrine Road around 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a fight. Officers found the 36-year-old man dead after having been struck multiple times by the driver he'd reportedly been in the dispute with.

Freeman, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver responsible for his death had fled by the time cops arrived, the department said.

No charges have been filed yet, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.