A 48-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested for allegedly driving without a valid license in the crash that killed a 46-year-old woman who fell into the street after trying to get into her boyfriend's vehicle over the weekend, authorities say.

Oddly Michel was allegedly behind the wheel of the black SUV that hit the woman as it traveled down St. John's Place.

Police have said the victim, whose identity has not been released, was trying to get into her boyfriend's car as he started to drive off down St. John's Place when she fell around 2 a.m. Sunday.

They say the boyfriend said he didn't know she had been trying to get into the car -- or that she had fallen.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

It wasn't immediately clear if Michel had an attorney.