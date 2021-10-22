Arrest Made in Brazen Armed Home Invasion, Sex Attack in High-End New Jersey Town

Prosecutors in New Jersey say the man behind an armed home invasion has been arrested and charged for sexually assaulting a woman in one of the state's higher-end income communities earlier this weeks.

Patrol units responded to a home near Forest and Longfellow Avenues in Westfield, which Bloomberg News ranked as the nation's 99th highest-income town in the country as recently as three years ago, shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a burglary and sex assault by an assailant with some sort of weapon, officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Union County prosecutors announced the arrest of 22-year-old Terence Rhue, of Plainfield, Friday morning following an "exhaustive" search. He's been charged with aggravated sexual assault, robbery, and burglary among other weapon possession charges. It wasn't immediately clear if Rhue had hired an attorney.

“We are grateful for the collaboration with the local and State law enforcement agencies who assisted our Office in quickly locating and apprehending the suspect,” William Daniel, the Union County prosecutor, said.

No other details have been provided on the case itself, and there was no word on the condition of whoever may have been in the home at the time of the attack.

Authorities acknowledged there were questions about unreleased details in the case but said that decision was in the best interest of the investigation.

"That being said, nobody should ever feel unsafe in their own home. Nobody should have to worry about a wife, mother, or daughter suffering such a horrific attack," Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle and Police Chief Christopher Battiloro said in a joint statement. "We will continue to dedicate every possible resource to this case and to the safety of our residents, and we thank all of you who have provided helpful information and offered words of healing and support for the victim."

Westfield police have visibly enhanced patrol operations throughout the town as the investigation continues, Brindle and Battiloro's statement said Thursday.

"Our thoughts remain with the victim of this horrific crime, and we are grateful to live in a community that has shown a true outpouring of support and compassion for our fellow resident and neighbor," they continued. "We will all continue to pray for her continued recovery following an unthinkable turn of events."