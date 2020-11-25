Brooklyn

Arrest Made in Attempted Rape of 14-Year-Old Girl in Brooklyn Building

Police arrested a suspect early Wednesday in the attempted rape of a young girl in a New York City building over the weekend.

Authorities say the 14-year-old victim was waiting in the hallway of a building on Foster Avenue in Brooklyn last Sunday when the suspect approached her and exposed his genitals.

The young girl tried to run away but the man grabbed her, knocking her to the ground, and covered her mouth, police said. The victim continued to resist until the man eventually fled and took off on a moped.

The victim was not physically injured, according to police.

The NYPD said it arrested David Gonzalez, 31, of Brooklyn on multiple charges including attempted rape and forcible touching.

