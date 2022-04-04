NY Mom Stabbed in Face Trying to Protect Baby From Knife-Wielding Dad: Complaint

A 37-year-old Long Island man has been charged with attempted murder in the case of his baby girl and her 38-year-old mother, who were both found badly hurt in a Nassau County home last week, authorities said Monday.

Christopher Alvarado, of East Meadow, allegedly tried to kill the two before apparently attempting to take his own life in the incident on Cooper Drive Wednesday. Cops were called to the residence around dinnertime.

Responding officers found the 38-year-old mother with multiple stab wounds and a 17-month-old girl with a laceration to her arm, officials say. The baby also had a contusion and abrasions to her head. Alvarado was found with his throat cut.

According to a criminal complaint, Alvarado allegedly tried to kill the baby first, lunging at her with a knife as her mother got in the way and tried to disarm him.

Alvarado then allegedly turned his wrath to her, stabbing her multiple times in the face, neck and chest with the same knife he's accused of using to try and kill his own child.

All were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said Monday that the baby girl got stitches and has since been released to family members. Her mother, who has yet to be identified by authorities, is still hospitalized with severe physical injuries after undergoing emergency surgery last week to attempt to repair her wounds.

Alvarado also remains hospitalized. He was arraigned from his bedside Sunday on two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of child endangerment, police said. Attorney details for him weren't immediately clear.