Arrest Made in Ambush Rape Attempt of Woman Dragged Between Cars in Manhattan

A 39-year-old Bronx man has been arrested on charges including attempted murder and attempted rape for allegedly nearly killing a 43-year-old woman in a sex attack in Manhattan last week, police said Wednesday.

Rasheen Davis also is accused of sex abuse and robbery in the Friday attack on West 123rd Street.

He was picked up in the same borough where he allegedly ambushed the woman from behind and ruthlessly beat her before dragging her between two parked cars and ripping off her clothes, the NYPD said.

Cops say Davis is believed to be the man who approached the victim between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. and punched her in the head, knocking her to the ground.

He allegedly proceeded to kick her in the head and body repeatedly, then pulled her over to the area by the two cars and undressed her in what cops say was attempted rape. He then ran off, though it wasn't clear what spooked him.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to a hospital, where she was hospitalized in critical condition. No update on her condition was immediately provided on Wednesday.

It also wasn't clear if Davis had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.