Arrest Made After 2 Shot on Manhattan-Bound Subway During Argument

Police have arrested a Brooklyn man in connection with the shooting of two people earlier this month on a subway traveling between the Bronx and Manhattan.

Ronney Bernacet, 26, of Brooklyn, is in custody and facing two counts of assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Police said the victims, both in their early 20s, were shot on Dec. 4 while riding a southbound 4 train before it pulled into a Harlem subway station.

The first shots were fired around 12:15 a.m., with a 21-year-old man suffering gunshot wounds in his leg and both arms and a 22-year-old shot in the stomach. Both survived their wounds.

Police said the victims and suspect began an argument while standing on a subway platform that continued onto the 4 train. It was onboard the moving train that the gunman opened fire.