Man arrested after hidden cameras found in Jersey Shore boardwalk bathrooms

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after hidden cameras were found inside the public bathrooms at a popular Jersey Shore boardwalk, according to a spokesperson with the Ocean City Police Department.

Police said that a woman reported finding a recording device inside of the one of the bathrooms at 6th Street and the Boardwalk in Ocean City around 12:25 p.m. on June 12.

The woman, Fallon Conway, of Deptford, NJ, told NBC10 that the camera looked strange because it appeared to be a pen that was sticking out from behind a trash can.

“Immediately it was weird,” Conway said. “Something was off.”

This led to officials checking every bathroom along the boardwalk and several more cameras were found in the bathrooms at 10th and 11th streets, police said.

During the investigation, officials explained that they were able to identify 38-year-old Harold Perkins, of Philadelphia, as the suspect.

Detectives from several agencies conducted a search and arrest warrant at the suspect's home and car located on the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Philly where Perkins was arrested, officials said.

Perkins was charged with invasion of privacy and endangering the welfare of children.

“Be careful,” Conway told NBC10. “Be aware of your surroundings. You seriously never know when you are going to come across something like this.”

If you have any information, please contact detectives by calling 609-525-9131. You can also email them at dlancaster@ocnj.us.