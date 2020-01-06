‘Armor-Piercing Bullets,’ Ski Mask Found in Car of Sleeping Woman at NY Movie Theater

A 25-year-old homeless woman who was found unconscious in an idling white Ford Mustang in a movie theater parking lot on Long Island had "armor-piercing bullets," a ski mask and a cache of ammunition in the car, police said Monday.

Cops on routine patrol in the area of the AMC theater on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown Sunday night spotted the idling vehicle and went to check it out. They found Brittany Morgan aside, asleep.

Once she woke up, she allegedly made a secret gesture with her hands and refused to show her hands despite cops' repeated demands to do so. Once officers got her out of the vehicle, they say they found a black handgun on the front passenger seat. Morgan was arrested.

Authorities say the handgun was loaded with armor-piercing bullets; they also found more bullets, multiple magazines, a ski mask and burglar tools in the vehicle, officials say.

Morgan as hit with a litany of weapons-related charges. She is expected to be arraigned later Monday. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.