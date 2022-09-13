subway crime

Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD

The individual jumped between train cars to the roadbed and made contact with the third rail, officials say

By Myles Miller

MTA Lays Out Dire Worst-Case Budget Plan
Getty Images

One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said.

The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street and then switched to a 5 train at East 180th Street. They were seen running through train cars, the NYPD officials said. The dead robber jumped between cars when the train stopped at one point and hit the electrified rail, the officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:40 a.m.

The three other robbers -- all teenagers -- were taken into custody without further incident, the officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No details were immediately available on the armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

subway crimeBronxgun violenceCRIME STOPPERSrobbery
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us