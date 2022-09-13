Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD

One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said.

The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street and then switched to a 5 train at East 180th Street. They were seen running through train cars, the NYPD officials said. The dead robber jumped between cars when the train stopped at one point and hit the electrified rail, the officials said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:40 a.m.

The three other robbers -- all teenagers -- were taken into custody without further incident, the officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No details were immediately available on the armed robbery. The investigation is ongoing.