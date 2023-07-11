Armed man robs NYC store, says money is ‘going back to the community'

A rifle-toting thief held up a Staten Island convenience store over the weekend and told the cashier behind the counter what he intended to do with the money he stole.

Surveillance footage from the store shows the scary moments the armed man demands money from the clerk behind the counter.

With the barrel of the gun pointed at the 26-year-old cashier, the robber tells the clerk everything will be OK as long as he complies and hands over the cash.

"Get the cash out, underneath the tray and everything. Right here, everything. I won't hurt you, don't worry. You have a family? Don't worry," he can be heard saying.

As the cashier spreads the money on the counter of Veterans Convenience late Saturday, the robber makes a specific request.

"Leave the dollars, leave the dollars," he repeats.

Possibly inspired by Robin Hood, the gunman tells the clerk what he plans to do with the cash.

"This is going back to the community," he said to the worker. The robber, donning a blue mask and orange gloves, makes his exit but not before a backhanded goodbye.

"Have a good f---ing night."

The clerk spoke to News 4 following the incident. Although he was not physically hurt, the store employee is shaken up and worried about the gunman who is still on the loose.