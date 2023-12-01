Armed duo ties up victims and steals pricey jewelry, loads of cash in NYC home invasion: NYPD

Police said a pair of armed thieves made off with a big payday when they forced their way into a Bronx apartment this week and took off with jewelry, handbags and cash.

The two suspects forced their way into an apartment on East 176th Street around 8:40 p.m. on Monday and tied up two victims inside, police said Friday. They also allegedly pulled out a gun during the robbery.

With their victims bound, police said the men managed to grab $10,000 in jewelry, a number of handbags, and about $1,800 in cash before making their exit.

The armed thieves were last seen running on foot northbound on Walton Avenue. The NYPD released surveillance images of the man on Friday hoping to get public assistance in tracking them down.

Based on police descriptions, both male suspects are between 5'6" and 5'8" tall, and are of medium complexion and build. One was wearing a black mask, blue-hooded sweatshirt, blue and jeans and white and blue sneakers; the other had a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored pants, and black and white sneakers.

The two victims were not seriously injured in the ordeal, police said.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).