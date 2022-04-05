subway crime

Argument Turns Into Box Cutter Slashing on the Subway in Manhattan

A verbal dispute on the subway turned violent Tuesday morning and left a man hospitalized with slash wounds to the neck

The attack on an uptown 4 train happened just after 6 a.m. in the vicinity of Broadway and Wall Street. Police said there was a verbal dispute between two men that escalated, and one, in his 40s, was slashed to the neck with a box cutter.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, but is expected to survive his injuries. The suspect was described as a male in his 30s with a blue ski mask and orange sweatshirt.

The slashing is the latest in a long string of violent subway assaults. Major crimes in transit are up 70% this year versus the same period in 2021.

That said, the numbers have improved slightly since the mayor and governor rolled out a subway safety plan in mid-February. According to NYPD data, there were an average of 6.6 major crimes in the transit system per day in February; that fell to 5.7 per day in March.

