Apple Urges Security Upgrade to IPhones, IPads

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat

A person holding a cellphone.
NBC News

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices to fix security flaws that might have been “actively exploited" by hackers.

Apple made the software upgrades available Tuesday, adding a rare note suggesting it was a serious threat.

The company credited anonymous researchers for pointing out the vulnerability but provided little details about the nature of the threat.

Local

Newark 13 mins ago

FBI Seeks Woman Who May Have Info About Identity of Child Sexual Assault Victim

school sports 40 mins ago

Suffolk to Be 1st County in NY to Require Mandatory COVID Testing of Student Athletes

The company said one of the vulnerabilities affects the “kernel," the nerve center of Apple's operating system, iOS. Two others affect WebKit, the web browser engine used by Safari and other apps.

The upgrade is for several generations of devices, starting with the iPhone 6.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us