Apple Pie Pepsi Is Here so You Don't Have to Bake One

In a holiday season that feels entirely different, people are trying to find their favorite traditions and flavors wherever they can — and Pepsi is hoping to provide that comfort in soda form. Apple pie-flavored cola, to be specific.

The new limited-edition Pepsi Apple Pie cola is, of course, inspired by apple pie, which is one of the most classic Thanksgiving desserts. The cola is described by the company as having “warm notes of cinnamon, the taste of a buttery crust, and the crispness of a fresh apple.”

But, do people really want a cola that tastes like their favorite fall dessert? Well, drinking a pie is certainly easier than baking a pie. From a burnt crust to exploding filling, there's a whole lot that can go wrong, especially for those new to baking.

“Failing at baking - especially this year - is nothing to be ashamed of, and we’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season.” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President Marketing of Pepsi, in a media statement. “With Pepsi Apple Pie, we’re providing a refreshingly delicious twist on the traditional slice of apple pie, while making sure people have some fun and don’t take themselves too seriously in the process.”

☑️ Burnt crusts

☑️ Too much salt

☑️ Undercooked creations



Share a pic of your baking fails with #PepsiApplePieChallenge to get Pepsi Apple Pie.



With hints of warm cinnamon, buttery crust, and fresh apple, it’s the best pie you’ll never have to bake 🥧. pic.twitter.com/gcPD7I0a1x — Pepsi (@pepsi) November 17, 2020

To that end, the new Pepsi Apple Pie cannot be picked up at your local grocery store, but is only available to be won via social media contest. Anyone curious to get a taste can enter to win a bottle of Pepsi Apple Pie on Twitter or TikTok by submitting a photo or video of their baking fail using the tag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and following @Pepsi. The first 1,500 people to enter will be eligible to win.

This is a season when brands are trying all sorts of ways to tap into the hunger for comforting, familiar flavors. Kraft launched a Pumpkin Spice Mac and Cheese and Waffle House recently announced a bacon-inspired beer.

Pepsi is no stranger to inventive, limited-edition spins on its classic cola, having released Cinnamon Fire and Salted Caramel in the past. And fruity, baking spice-inspired sodas, from cherry to vanilla, do have a history of being pretty popular, so, who knows? Maybe apple pie-flavored cola will be the next big hit!

If not, well, baking an apple pie is still very much on the table.

