Apple Picking Season is Here! Check Out These Farms and Orchards Near NYC

One of the most iconic autumn activities is apple picking, and if you live in the tri-state area you are in luck!

There are plenty of places to go to and take part in the beloved fall tradition right here in the tri-state area.

From apple picking to cider donuts to hayrides, check out these local locations for some autumn fun.

LONG ISLAND

HARBES FAMILY FARM

Harbes Orchard -- 5698 Sound Ave., Riverhead, NY

Hours: Open Monday and Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Weekends and Holidays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday)

Apple picking is a star attraction at the 78 acre Harbes Orchard, part of the Harbes Family Farm. The orchard features 27 different varieties of apples. However, the Harbes Family Farm also features a number of other beloved fall activities, including pumpkin picking and cider donuts.

For more information, click here.

LEWIN FARMS

Lewin Farms: 812 Sound Ave., Calverton, NY

Picking hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except when otherwise noted due to limited quantities or weather conditions)

Call 631-929-4327 to confirm the daily schedule

Lewin Farms is a family-owned farm in its fourth generation. It is the first pick-your-own farm in Long Island.

Apple picking runs to October and sometimes later depending on the season. Apple varieties include honeycrisp and macoun ready.

For more information, click here.

SCHMITT'S FAMILY FARM

Schmitt's Family Farm: 26 Pinelawn Road, Melville, NY

Hours: Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Schmitt's Family Farm offers a number of favorite season activities, including vegetable/fruit picking and hayrides.

For more information, click here.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

WILKENS FRUIT & FIR FARM

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm: 1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights, NY

Hours: Pick-Your-Own 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm located in Yorktown Heights, New York, offers wide variety of activities including apple picking, pumpkin picking, peach picking, a corn maze and more.

View the harvest calendar for more specific dates.

For more information, click here.

STUART'S FRUIT FARM

Stuart's Farm: 62 Granite Springs Road, Granite Springs, NY

Hours: Pick-Your-Own 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

This family-operated farm has been in Westchester County since 1828 and features a number of activities, including apple picking which kicked off Sept. 6 and runs daily through November.

Macintosh, Gala, Red Delicious and Fujis are among the dozens of apple varieties offered.

For more information, click here.

NEW JERSEY

ALSTEDE FARMS

Alstede Farms: 84 Route 513, Chester, NJ

Hours: Pick-Your-Own is open everyday through the month of November

Alstede Farms offers apple picking and other family-oriented fall activities, including pumpkin people and corn mazes.

However, as a matter of health, Alstede Farms is currently requiring all Pick-Your-Own tickets to be purchased on their website before their visit.

For more information, click here.

DEMAREST FARMS

Demarest Farms: 244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale, NJ

Hours: Weekends in September and October from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (reservations required online)

Apple picking kicked off Sept. 3 this year at Demarest Farms . Reservations must be made in advance due to COVID-19.

Demarest Farms also offers pumpkin picking, Movie Nights and a Halloween Light Show, as well as other activities. All tickets must be bought in advance.

For more information, click here.

PHILLIPS FARMS

Phillips Farms: Milford, NJ

Hours: Open Saturdays and Sundays only 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (with last check-in at 5:30 p.m.)

This family-owned farm offers apple and peach picking.

Call in advance to find out exactly was fruit is available for picking and in what field.

For more information, click here.

CONNECTICUT

BLUE JAY ORCHARDS

Blue Jay Orchards: 125 Plumtrees Road, Bethel, CT

Hours: Pick-Your-Own Apples 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are over 20 varieties of apples to pick at Blue Jay Orchards. Additionally, there is a pumpkin patch, a farmer's market and a bakery as well.

For more information, click here.

SILVERMAN'S FARMS

Silverman's Farms: 451 Sport Hill Road, Easton, CT

Aside from apple picking, Silverman's farms offers scenic tractor rides, an animal farm and a country market.

For more information, click here.

ROGERS ORCHARDS

Rogers Orchards: Southington, CT

Hours: Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple picking season at Rogers Orchards, located in Southington, has begun and will continue until mid-October.

For more information, click here.