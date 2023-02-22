AirPods Max Thieves Terrorize Manhattan Pedestrians in Month-Long Spree

A pack of brazen thieves is riding through Manhattan on mopeds and yanking AirPods Max off unsuspecting pedestrians' heads -- and police say they've hit 21 times in less than a month.

No injuries were reported in any of the AirPods Max thefts linked to the pattern, the first case of which dates back to Jan. 28. The most recent theft was Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Almost all robberies happened in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. In each case, cops say four male suspects ride on two mopeds, each with two suspects aboard. One is red and one is black. They approach from behind.

NYPD/Google Maps Here's a map of the reported AirPod Max robberies in Manhattan. (Credit: NYPD/Google Maps)

The back passenger is the one who grabs the headphones before the driver speeds off. The estimated value of each pair is about $500.

Authorities released surveillance video of two of the suspects after one of the mid-February heists. Footage from Washington Square South and LaGuardia Place shows two individuals on a black moped. The passenger gets off holding two pairs of AirPod Max headphones and walks into Washington Square Park. The driver later follows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.