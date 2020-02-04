Knicks Announce Steve Mills Is Leaving His Position as President

The New York Knicks announced Tuesday that Steve Mills would leave his position as president of the team, effective immediately.

General manager Scott Perry will take over control of the basketball operations until the Knicks fill the position.

The shakeup comes two days before the NBA's trade deadline and is the second major change for the Knicks this season. They fired coach David Fizdale after just 22 games.

The Knicks are 15-36 this season, Mills' third in charge after replacing Phil Jackson. Mills is expected to be nominated to the Board of the standalone sports company following the completion of the proposed spin-off of the entertainment business, pending all necessary approvals, the team said.

“Steve and I have come to the decision that it would be best for him to leave his role as president of the New York Knicks,” James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Madison Square Garden Company, said in a statement. “We thank Steve for his many years of service to our organization and look forward to continuing our relationship with him as part of our board.”

For his part, Mills said it has been an honor to represent the Knicks.

"I will always be grateful to Jim for giving me the chance to represent this franchise and I’m disappointed we were unable to achieve success for New York," he added. "I would like to thank the staff and the players for their hard work during my tenure. I will always be a Knicks fan."