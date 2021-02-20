AOC Raises $2M for Texas Relief, Heads to Houston After Blasting Cruz for Mexico Trip

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., raised more than $2 million for relief efforts in Texas as of Friday afternoon before traveling to Houston to help in the recovery effort.

“Charity isn’t always a replacement for good governance, but we won’t turn away from helping people in need when things hit the fan,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

The funds raised by the progressive lawmaker will go toward 12 food banks and relief organizations, including the Bridge Homeless Recovery Center, Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, Family Eldercare, Feeding Texas and the Houston Food Bank, according to the donations page.

The congresswoman will meet with Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, this weekend to distribute supplies and raise awareness for the millions of Texans lacking basic necessities in the wake of a record-breaking winter storm that has left at least 46 dead in 10 states, the majority in Texas, and millions across the country without heat, water or electricity.

Some critics have argued that the catastrophe was avoidable, blaming the state’s independent, insufficiently equipped power grid and deregulatory policies under its GOP governance.

