trees

Anyone Want a Tree? These 20 NYC Locations Are Giving Them Out Free

Free tree recipients do have to register in advance. We've got you covered with all the need-to-know-details

By NBC New York Staff

tree giveaway
NYRP

It might sound like a totally random idea outside the holiday season -- Hey, want a free tree? -- but if you think about it for a moment, you might find it's a pretty intriguing one.

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) announced Tuesday that it plans to distribute 3,500 free trees across New York City's five boroughs, with help from its community partners, as part of its Earth Month celebrations.

The tree giveaway begins April 15 and will run through May 2023, NYRP said.

Native tree species to be distributed include American Persimmon, American Plum, Black Cherry, Eastern Redbud, Elderberry, Flowering Dogwood, Highbush Blueberry, Sweetbay Magnolia, Sycamore, Willow Oak, Winged Sumac, and Witchhazel, among others. See a full list.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Free tree recipients must register in advance at www.nyrp.org/freetree. See below for confirmed dates and locations:

More News

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

2 Kidnapped Americans Found Dead in Mexico, 2 Others Alive

Celebrity News 3 hours ago

Travis Scott Expected to Meet With NYPD Over Alleged Manhattan Club Rampage

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

treesNew York Cityenvironmentdealsearth month
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us