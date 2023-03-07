Anyone Want a Tree? These 20 NYC Locations Are Giving Them Out Free

It might sound like a totally random idea outside the holiday season -- Hey, want a free tree? -- but if you think about it for a moment, you might find it's a pretty intriguing one.

The New York Restoration Project (NYRP) announced Tuesday that it plans to distribute 3,500 free trees across New York City's five boroughs, with help from its community partners, as part of its Earth Month celebrations.

The tree giveaway begins April 15 and will run through May 2023, NYRP said.

Native tree species to be distributed include American Persimmon, American Plum, Black Cherry, Eastern Redbud, Elderberry, Flowering Dogwood, Highbush Blueberry, Sweetbay Magnolia, Sycamore, Willow Oak, Winged Sumac, and Witchhazel, among others. See a full list.

Free tree recipients must register in advance at www.nyrp.org/freetree. See below for confirmed dates and locations: