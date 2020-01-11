Crime and Courts
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found at Brooklyn School: NYPD

An employee of Brooklyn Tech High School found the message scribbled in black marker inside the third-floor stairwell, police said

What to Know

  • A Brooklyn Tech High School employee found anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika, in a stairwell at the school
  • The message was scribbled in black marker, according to police. No arrests have been made
  • The discovery of the graffiti Thursday followed a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in and around New York City

New York City police are investigating anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika, found in the stairwell of a local high school.

An employee of Brooklyn Tech High School found the message scribbled in black marker inside the third-floor stairwell, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The discovery of the graffiti Thursday followed a wave of anti-Semitic attacks in and around New York City. Five people were stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration last month north of the city in a machete attack that federal prosecutors say was a hate crime targeting Orthodox Jews.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist NYPD in its inquiry into the graffiti.

“Racism, anti-Semitism and other forms of intolerance are repugnant to New York values,” Cuomo said in a statement. "We will fight back every time they rear their ugly head, and we will win because we are right and we know diversity is and always will be our greatest strength."

