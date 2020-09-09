Kevin Spacey

Lawsuit Filed Against Kevin Spacey Over Sexual Assaults

The actor, known for starring in "Rent" on Broadway, and another man filed a lawsuit on Wednesday

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Actor Anthony Rapp and another plaintiff filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against actor Kevin Spacey, accusing him of sexual assaults in the 1980s when they were teens.

Rapp had first spoken out against Spacey in 2017, a decision that led to others speaking up and Spacey's up-to-then celebrated career coming to an abrupt end.

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party.

Local

Health 7 hours ago

Bat Tick Found for the First Time in NJ; Could Pose Health Risks to Humans, Animals

coronavirus in new jersey 11 hours ago

COVID Test Cubes Coming to Several New Jersey Locations, Including Some Malls: Report

When Rapp first made the accusation, Spacey issued a statement saying he didn't remember the encounter but apologized.

The other plaintiff, who goes by the initials C.D., said he met Spacey as a teen taking an acting class, and Spacey invited him to his apartment on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual acts with him. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff said Spacey attempted to assault him sexually on his final visit.

An email seeking comment was sent to Spacey's attorney.

Since the allegations started coming out, Spacey has been embroiled in other legal cases. Last October, prosecutors in Los Angeles rejected a sexual battery case because the accuser had died.

In July, prosecutors in Massachusetts dropped a case after the 18-year-old man who accused Spacey of groping him refused to testify.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kevin SpaceyAnthony Rapp
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us