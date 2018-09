An upper Manhattan apartment owned by the late New York chef Anthony Bourdain is up for sale. The celebrated storyteller took his own life on June 8.

Bourdain and his estranged wife Ottavia Busia purchased the apartment in January 2014 for $3.35 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. Now the 7-room condo on 40 East 94th Street is on sale for $3.7 million. See the apartment below.