Another Paterson Cop Arrested in Long-Running Corruption Probe

The FBI arrested the eighth Paterson police officer to be charged with corruption in an ongoing investigation over the past two years.

Agents arrested Sgt. Michael Cheff at Paterson police headquarters shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, two law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.

Many of the seven Paterson officers arrested to date have already pleaded guilty in federal court. The conspiracy involved illegal searches and vehicle stops, thefts from drug suspects and assaults.

Cheff is expected to be arraigned before a federal magistrate later Tuesday morning in Newark.