unemployment

Another Glut of US Unemployment Applications Is Expected

The six-weeks of layoffs adds up to the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record

By Christopher Rugaber

An unemployed worker checks looks at the State of Michigan unemployment site, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Detroit.
AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The U.S. government is expected Thursday to issue another bleak report on the layoffs that have cut through America’s workforce since the coronavirus forced businesses across the country to shut down starting last month.

The Labor Department will likely report that several million more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after more than 26 million applied for aid in the previous five weeks. All told, the layoffs add up to the largest streak of U.S. job losses on record.

Across nearly every industry, nonessential businesses have closed, and workers have been sent home with no clear idea of when or whether they might be recalled. An economic recovery may be months or years off, though governors in a few states have begun allowing some businesses to reopen under certain restrictions.

Local

FDNY 5 hours ago

Police Seek 2nd Person in Connection With Subway Fire That Killed Train Operator

Hoboken 7 hours ago

Hoboken Water Main Break May Be Connected to Jersey City’s; Boil Water Order in Effect

For April, economists say the unemployment rate could go as high as 20%. That would be the highest rate since the Great Depression, when it reached 25%.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

unemploymentCoronavirusJobs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us