Andy King Could Be First NYC Councilmember in History to Be Expelled in Monday Vote

The New York City Council is expected to vote Monday on whether to expel councilman Andy King over years of harassment allegations against him.

It would be the first time in history that a city councilmember is expelled if the vote passes. A two-thirds majority is needed to expel the Bronx councilmember and it seems the council has enough support ahead of the vote. The city council has previously voted to expel King back in October 2019 but it failed to pass.

The new vote comes less than a week after the 58-year-old politician was disciplined for the third time by the city council's ethics committee over claims King harassed his staff with improper and abusive comments. The watchdog panel last week called for the councilman's expulsion.

King defended himself outside of his Bronx office last week, standing alongside his attorneys and a group of supporters. While he did not speak for himself, King's attorneys deny everything the ethics committee had found in its investigation, including that King harassed and discriminated against a female staffer, misappropriated council money and that he refused to comply with the punishment the council gave him last year for an ethics violation.

King's attorneys call it a character assassination. They also said they believe that the council should not have the power to get rid of one of its members — that that should be up to the constituents.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson said last week that he agreed with the ethics panel and he's likely to vote to expel King.

"This is not a decision to be made lightly, but Council Member King has given us no alternative. This is the third time this Committee has had to discipline the Council Member, and yet he continues to show a blatant disregard for the rules and policies put in place to protect staff and the integrity of this body, including undermining the monitor who was imposed to try and correct his egregious behavior," Johnson said in a statement.