Andrew Yang Officially Launches NYC Mayoral Campaign

Former 2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang has officially launched his campaign for New York City mayor.

Yang released a video on Wednesday, the same day he turned 46 years old, announcing his bid to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021. The businessman said he has plans to make universal basic income a reality in the five boroughs if he's elected.

“I am running for mayor because I see a crisis – and I believe I can help,” Yang said.

He sparked a huge following in the Democratic primaries for president with his call for such cash program -- $1,000 a month for every American over 18, no strings attached, funded by a tax on companies benefitting from automation.

"We will lift hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers out of extreme poverty, putting cash relief directly into the hands of those who desperately need help now," Yang said in his announcement.

Born in Schenectady, Yang moved to Manhattan when he was 21 and "never left," he said. He plans to hold his first campaign event on Thursday in Morningside Heights.

The Public Policy Polling survey released Monday was the second poll in recent weeks to show him with a lead over Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

Yang would get 17 percent support in a Democratic primary, according to the PPP survey. That gives him a 1-point lead over Adams, with all other candidates at least 10 points back.

The field is far from set, though. Some 40 percent of voters said they weren't sure who they would support, and the poll also left out multiple declared or potential candidates, including Rep. Max Rose, who recently filed papers to explore a run.

NYC's primary election will be on June 22 next year. As of Thursday morning, at least 37 people had filed paperwork with the finance board to run for mayor.