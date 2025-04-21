House panel renews push to charge Andrew Cuomo in COVID nursing home crisis

There is a new push to prosecute former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accusing him of lying to Congress about his role in the COVID nursing home crisis.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic first referred Cuomo for criminal prosecution last October after concluding he made criminally false statements to Congress about efforts to undercount nursing home deaths. The subcommittee said the Department of Justice under former President Joe Biden took no action so, on Monday, they sent it again.

The subcommittee controlled by House Republicans sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, bumping up their claim from last year that Cuomo made what they call "multiple criminally false statements" during transcribed testimony last summer.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The criminal referral alleges Cuomo denied being involved in the drafting or reviewing of the report during his June 2024 testimony, but that documents counter his claims. Cuomo also denied having discussions about the July 6 report being peer reviewed, according to the panel, which said documents show otherwise. The committee said it asked Cuomo if he knew people outside of the health department who were involved in drafting or editing the review and the former governor responded "no," which the panel said it has proof he was not truthful.

According to the panel, documents show handwritten notes on a draft copy of the July 6 report that a former executive assistant to Cuomo testified appeared to be his handwriting. The panel also offered what it said is a June 23, 2020 email from the assistant to staff of the governor's office that said "Governor's edits are attached for your review."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A spokesperson for Cuomo described Monday's referral meritless lawfare, saying "referrals like these, which have been also made against Planned Parenthood, Hillary Clinton and Anthony Fauci, don't have to be resubmitted with a new administration, so the only point to doing this is politics."

The panel said Cuomo was not under oath during his testimony but was required to answer questions truthfully to Congress.

The Cuomo administration came under significant scrutiny for a policy that at first required nursing homes to readmit recovering COVID-19 patients in an effort to avoid hospitals from becoming overwhelmed.