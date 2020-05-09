Andre Harrell, Uptown Records Founder, Dies at 59: Reports

The music world is mourning the loss of legend Andre Harrell - the iconic music executive behind countless stars has died, according to reports from Variety and Billboard.

Harrell launched the musical careers of Mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as singer and actress Mary J. Blige.

Harrell was a native of the Bronx but became a music giant when he started Uptown Records in the 80s.

The music of Uptown Records was a sound that defined an area, specifically in the 90s.

News of Harrell's passing came late Friday morning, with many learning of the tragic news Saturday morning. Reverend Al Sharpton woke up the news, tweeting he just spoke to Harrell earlier this week.

I was stunned to wake up to the news of the passing of music mogul, @iamAndreHarrell. We were just speaking on Tuesday of getting the hip hop community organized to support the Ahmaud Arbery Justice efforts. Andre never stopped thinking, planning, and innovating. #RIPAndreHarrell pic.twitter.com/56GiwDFhKj — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 9, 2020

No official cause of death has been revealed. Harrell was 59 years old.