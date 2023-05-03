An Old Jersey Shore Swingers Sex Club Is Being Repurposed Into a New Bar

A building that was once an adult swingers club along the Jersey Shore is being transformed into a new business preparing to make its debut just in time for summer.

Dave Garry and Heather Gleason are gearing up for their first bark and bites. The owners of Good Dog Bar in Philadelphia are set to open their new spot in Atlantic City later in May.

​dave garry/good dog co-owner: 20:47 “the community’s growing. There's a lot more year round.”

Hoping to capitalize on the longtime popularity of their already establish bar, the couple decided to bring a second location to Atlantic City's growing University District. The building, vacant for several years, previously housed a couples sex club called Role Play.

"We figured it was a good story to tell," Gleason said.

​"It had these a windows that didn't open, so we put in windows that did, to get in some of the light," said Garry.

Some of the owners’ inspiration came from the successful turnaround of a community further up the shore. The address now belongs to developer Patrick Fasano, who has invested heavily in recent redevelopment projects in Atlantic City after playing a key role in the successful rebirth of Asbury Park.

"You reach a point in the city where it's the tipping point," said Fasano. "The thing that we can change is the perception. So we've changed the perception in Asbury Park. And that's what we're gonna do here."

​Gleason said that Fasano's body of work in Asbury Park led them to believe in him and his vision.

"I think seeing what he did there and how long he waited how patient he was. Just we knew we could trust him," she said.

Fasano said the turnaround in Asbury Park has been taking place for well over a decade. He believes progress is moving at a faster pace in Atlantic City.

"We've got a lot of horsepower here right now. And there's a lot of people with money and just investing. You're going to see in five years what it took us 15 years," said Fasano.

One of the restaurants he owns in Asbury Park is also evolving in time for the summer. With an entirely new menu, Capitoline hopes to entice its loyal customers as well as those who have discovered the beach community since the pandemic.

"They want those restaurants you can only get in the city. So if we could make something like that here on a more personable local level for everyone, I think that’s very special," said Capitoline chef Sergio Casal.

Meanwhile at what will become the second Good Dog location, customers can expect to see a nod to the building’s past once the bar is open.

"We're actually going to name a cocktail after Role Play, in their honor, on our opening cocktail menu," Gleason said.